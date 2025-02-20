In an extensive search and area domination operation, security forces conducted raids in the fringe and vulnerable zones of the hill and valley districts, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms and tactical gear.

During operations in the SL Zougam area under Machi Police Station in Tengnoupal district, authorities confiscated three improvised mortars, two musket rifles, a broken magazine, a spotter scope, two binoculars, a monocular sight, a helmet, five bulletproof vests (without plates), and two rifle slings.

In a separate operation at Maojang village under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, security personnel seized an AK-56 rifle, two 9mm pistols with magazines, a 40mm Lathode gun, two Chinese hand grenades, two other grenades, five handsets along with three chargers, four headphones, two slings, and a Kenbo bike.





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