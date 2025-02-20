Manipur: Security forces recover arms and tactical equipment in Tengnoupal district
In an extensive search and area domination operation, security forces conducted raids in the fringe and vulnerable zones of the hill and valley districts, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms and tactical gear.
In an extensive search and area domination operation, security forces conducted raids in the fringe and vulnerable zones of the hill and valley districts, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms and tactical gear.
During operations in the SL Zougam area under Machi Police Station in Tengnoupal district, authorities confiscated three improvised mortars, two musket rifles, a broken magazine, a spotter scope, two binoculars, a monocular sight, a helmet, five bulletproof vests (without plates), and two rifle slings.
In a separate operation at Maojang village under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, security personnel seized an AK-56 rifle, two 9mm pistols with magazines, a 40mm Lathode gun, two Chinese hand grenades, two other grenades, five handsets along with three chargers, four headphones, two slings, and a Kenbo bike.
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