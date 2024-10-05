Security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the vulnerable hill and valley districts of Manipur. In a major recovery, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles (AR) seized an array of weapons and ammunition from Khengmol hill in Churachandpur District, including a tear gas gun, a country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, five 12-bore single barrels, eight live rounds, 13 improvised mortar shells, and five heavy mortars.

Alongside the search operations, the movement of essential items across National Highways 37 and 2 continued smoothly, with 172 and 169 vehicles passing through under strict security measures. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive areas to ensure the safe passage of these vehicles.

Additionally, a total of 110 checkpoints were set up across various districts, though no detentions were made for violations. The ongoing operations aim to maintain law and order in the region.

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