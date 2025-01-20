In a concerted effort to ensure security in vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations.





The operations, carried out in the Lunkhongjang Ridges under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.





Recovered items include one 7.62 mm sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols with magazines, two SBBL guns, two No. 36 hand grenades, six live rounds of ammunition, two stun shells (normal), one tear smoke shell (chilli), one tear smoke shell, and a Motorola communication set.







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