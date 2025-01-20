Sikkim: Late-night blaze engulfs 2 parked cars near Chorten Gumpa, no casualties reported
A fire erupted late at night on January 19 near Chorten Gumpa in Deorali, leaving two parked cars ablaze, according to police reports.
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A fire erupted late at night on January 19 near Chorten Gumpa in Deorali, leaving two parked cars ablaze, according to police reports.
The incident occurred around 10:55 pm, with authorities confirming that no casualties have been reported so far. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.
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