A fire erupted late at night on January 19 near Chorten Gumpa in Deorali, leaving two parked cars ablaze, according to police reports.



The incident occurred around 10:55 pm, with authorities confirming that no casualties have been reported so far. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.







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