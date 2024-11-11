Security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of both hill and valley districts of Manipur, leading to the recovery of huge cache of weapons and ammunition.

The recovered items include four 12-bore single-barrel rifles, one 7.62 mm locally manufactured rifle, and one .303 rifle. Additionally, three country-made 'Pompi' firearms and one country-made Lathode gun were seized. The search also revealed two AK-47 magazines and 40 live rounds of ammunition, underscoring the potential firepower hidden in the area. The forces further uncovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two communication handsets, accompanied by a single charger.



Additionally, two country-made 9mm pistols complete with a magazine, a .22 rifle with a magazine, and a locally crafted launcher known as a "Pompi." were recovered. Authorities also confiscated a .36 high-explosive (HE) grenade, six live rounds of ammunition, and 27 empty shell casings, along with one Lathode empty case.

Further discoveries from the operation included two smoke grenades and five tear gas shells. The search team also found a "BAOFENG" communication handset, a pistol holster, and two bulletproof (BP) jackets, supplemented by a BP plate and a pair of jungle boots. These items were recovered specifically from the Utangpokpi Hill area in Kakching district.

Also read: Arunachal delegation attends 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference in Sydney