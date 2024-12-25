Security forces recovered a significant cache of explosives and firearms during joint operations in Manipur's Churachandpur district on December 24.



Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of IEDs, the Assam Rifles under Spear Corps and the Manipur Police conducted a coordinated search operation in the Leisang village area. Their efforts led to the recovery of 3.6 kilograms of explosives, detonators, cordtex, and related accessories beneath a bridge on the Imphal-Churachandpur route.



Simultaneously, extensive search and area domination exercises were carried out in the fringe and vulnerable regions of both hill and valley districts.



In a separate operation in Moljol village, Churachandpur, the forces seized an array of weapons, including a .303 rifle with a magazine, an M-16 rifle with a magazine, four country-made SBBL guns, one revolver pistol, and ten rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition.





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