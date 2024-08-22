In an operation conducted on Monday, August 21, security forces successfully rescued an abducted individual and apprehended two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) involved in the abduction.

The operation was conducted at the Joint Sawombung Naka Post under the jurisdiction of Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East District.

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The suspects, identified as 31-year-old Konjengbam Narendra alias Naoton Singh and 31-year-old Maibam Priya Devi, were taken into custody during the operation. Authorities also seized a four-wheeler vehicle used in the abduction, further solidifying the case against the accused.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to unravel the full extent of the criminal network involved