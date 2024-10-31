Security forces in Manipur recently conducted extensive search and area domination operations across the hill and valley districts, particularly targeting fringe and vulnerable areas.

In one significant operation in Panjang village, located on the upper reaches of the Thangjing ridge in Churachandpur District, various weapons were seized, including:

Two rockets (approx. 8 ft. each),

Two rockets (approx. 7 ft. each),

Two large country-made mortars,

One medium-sized country-made mortar,



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Three improvised mortar bombs,

One radio set, and

Two country-made grenades.

These operations aim to secure regions susceptible to violence and insurgency while ensuring safe passage for essential goods. Movement was successfully facilitated for 201 vehicles on NH-37 and 351 on NH-2, with strict security protocols and convoy escorts in sensitive areas.

Additionally, 109 Nakas/checkpoints were set up across Manipur's hill and valley districts. Police detained eight individuals for violations across various districts, reflecting the state's commitment to maintaining security amidst ongoing tensions.

These coordinated efforts by security forces are essential to restoring stability in Manipur, focusing on weapon recovery, securing transport routes, and enforcing law and order.