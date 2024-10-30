As the country gears up for Diwali festivities, a suspected bomb attack rattled the state of Manipur on October 30.

As per initial reports, suspected Kuki militants reportedly launched a bombing attack in Kadangband Part-II, located within the Imphal West district. The explosion occurred around 4:30 p.m, raising concerns of a renewed wave of violence.

According to initial reports, a single bomb was detonated, believed to have been deployed via a drone, sparking fears of potential casualties.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Security personnel responded swiftly, securing the area and stabilizing the situation. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the nature of the attack and verify the involvement of Kuki militants, as security measures in the region are heightened.

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