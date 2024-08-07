In an extensive operation aimed at securing vulnerable regions, security forces conducted search and area domination exercises in the hill and valley districts.

The operations, were carried out on fringe areas, yielded significant recoveries in Mayai Keithel and Irong village, Thoubal District.

Also read: Tripura: BSF Director General to arrive in state today to inspect bordering areas

The arsenal uncovered included one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with three magazines, one INSAS rifle with two magazines, one AK-56 rifle with a magazine, one country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 pistol with a magazine, 113 live ammunition rounds, and one "Baofeng" handheld communication set.

Authorities are continuing their vigilance and operational activities to ensure the safety of the inhabitants in these districts.