Amid ethnic violence, the number of students appearing for Class 12 state board examinations in Manipur this year has dropped by around 5,000 to over 31,000, an official said on Wednesday.

Last year, more than 36,000 students appeared for the Council of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams (COHSEM) across 120 centres in the state, he said.

"The number of students and examination centres has decreased this year as compared to last year due to the prevailing law and order situation," COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh said.

Earlier today, a group of women vendors who had resolved to launch a cease-work strike from today February 21 onwards in retaliation against the arrest of six individuals, have called off the proposed bandh due to the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination that began today.



Also Read: Manipur: Proposed Imphal bandh called off due to class 12 exams

Tension broke out inside the Cheirap Court Complex in Imphal East today as many irate protestors agitated against the arrest of six individuals claiming that they were civilians.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired tear gas shells inside the court complex to control the protestors resulting in injuring protestors including one video journalist.

Court officials and advocates condemned the act of firing tear gas shells on the campus and questioned the authorisation of such measures.

Despite people from various sections demanding to release of six persons who were arrested on the alleged charges of recent arms and ammunition from 5th IRB Chingarel Tejpur without any condition, judicial remand has been given to them till March 5, 2024.