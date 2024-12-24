The Senapati Action Committee (SAC) in response to the December 22 assault on leaders of the Senapati District Students Association (SDSA) at Gamgiphai Check Post, has issued a stern ultimatum to the Kuki community. The SAC has directed members of the Kuki community to cease travel to or residence in the Senapati district and its surrounding areas, effective immediately.

The SAC, in an official statement, expressed frustration over repeated incidents of physical and mental harassment against its citizens, including the recent attack on SDSA’s President, Vice-President, and General Secretary. The committee has demanded that the authorities identify and present the culprits involved in the December 22 incident for further action by the SAC. A warning accompanied the demand, stating that failure to comply would result in escalatory measures for which the SAC would not bear responsibility.

The SAC accused the perpetrators, allegedly assigned Kuki volunteers, of violating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) and the Committee of Tribal Unity (CoTU) on November 21, 2024. The assault, according to SAC, undermines the peace efforts outlined in the agreement.

In light of the incident, the SDSA convened and unanimously formed the SAC to pursue justice for the targeted attack on its leaders. The SAC reiterated its stance that until an amicable resolution is achieved, members of the Kuki community should refrain from entering Naga-inhabited regions of the Senapati district.



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