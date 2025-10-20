Manipur: Seven power department employees assaulted in Churachandpur

Seven employees of Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) were allegedly assaulted by unidentified miscreants at the 33/11 kV sub-station in Tuibuang, Churachandpur district, officials said on Monday, October 20.

According to reports, the victims, including the officer-in-charge of the sub-station, were attacked on October 18 inside the complex. The motive behind the assault remains unclear, officials said.

The MSPCL has strongly condemned what it described as the “brutal assault” on its staff and demanded immediate action against those responsible. “We urge the authorities to conduct a swift and transparent investigation and ensure justice for our employees,” the company said in a statement.



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The incident has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters, given the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

The attack occurred amid President’s Rule in the state, imposed following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The Manipur Legislative Assembly, whose tenure runs till 2027, currently remains under suspension.

Authorities have yet to identify or arrest the culprits involved in the incident.