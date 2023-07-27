Miffed over the recent viral video showing cruelty towards two women in Manipur, several people belonging to the Kuki community, on July 26 staged a protest in front of the British parliament and Indian High Commission in London.

These Kuki people, who carried placards in their hands, expressing their anger, were well supported by the human rights defender in their protest.

''We condemn rape being used as a weapon of war. We are silenced. We strongly condemn the use of gang rape on tribal girls as a political weapon in Manipur and save our sisters,'' these were some of the captions written on the placards that the protestors were holding in their hands.

As per sources, these protestors marched from Indian High Commission to Parliament Square before standing under the statue of Gandhi.

It would be wrong to say that ever since the video of two women being paraded naked surfaced, it has sparked uproar in the country with every political leader trying to hold BJP-led central and state governments responsible.

The said viral video which came into the public domain a few days ago, is actually of May 4, when the incident took place in Kangpokpi district. As the video got viral, it created tensions across the hilly areas of Manipur and intensified public outrage.

However, Manipur police have succeeded in apprehending seven people in connection with the matter as further investigation is going on.

''As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether, 07 (seven) accused persons including 01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/ apprehended in the case so far. The state police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hide-outs,'' police said in a Face book.

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