Amid ongoing President’s Rule in Manipur, State Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on Thursday declared that a change in administration is “inevitable”, calling for the formation of a popular government to steer the violence-hit state back to normalcy.

Speaking to the media, Singh said he has received information about efforts being made toward government formation in Manipur. “I heard that groups are being constituted and that someone from Delhi may be deputed. However, I am not involved in these discussions,” he stated.

He stressed the urgency of restoring democratic governance: “A definite change will certainly come as the duration of the President’s Rule has a specific time frame. A popular government should be formed,” said the MLA from Yaiskul constituency.



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The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh amid continuing ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023. The Manipur Legislative Assembly remains under suspended animation, though its full tenure runs until 2027.

The Parliament formally approved the President’s Rule in April. As per the Constitution, it can be extended in six-month intervals but cannot exceed three years in total.

Manipur continues to reel under deep ethnic divisions, with over 260 deaths and thousands displaced due to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year.

The Speaker expressed hope that all legislators would act in accordance with the people’s mandate and support the restoration of elected governance.