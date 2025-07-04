Manipur state commission for ST marks 2nd foundation day; CS proposes celebration in hill districts next year

The Manipur State Commission for the Scheduled Tribes (MSCST) observed its 2nd Foundation Day today at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal, under the theme "Promoting Unity in Diversity."

The Chief Guest of the event, Chief Secretary of Manipur Prashant Kumar Singh, proposed that next year’s Foundation Day celebration be held in one of the hill districts to ensure broader participation from tribal communities. He expressed hope that with the improving situation in the state, the next celebration would witness participation from every tribal community across Manipur.

Reflecting on the theme "Promoting Unity in Diversity," Singh remarked that India’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths, and Manipur exemplifies this even more vividly. He noted that each district in the state has its own unique language, culture, dance forms, dialects, and traditions.

Additional Chief Secretary, Tribal Affairs and Hills, Anurag Bajpai, stated that the Foundation Day reaffirms the state's commitment to the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes. He described the establishment of the Commission in 2014 as a key milestone in empowering tribal communities.



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Highlighting Manipur’s rich tribal diversity, Bajpai emphasised the need for inclusive and equitable development. He urged continued collaboration between the Commission, government, and civil society organisations to address key issues such as education, livelihood, and cultural preservation.

Delivering the keynote address, MSCST Chairperson T. Mathieu Rongmei highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the Commission, particularly the limited financial resources provided through grant-in-aid from the state government. Despite this constraint, he noted that the Commission has actively carried out its responsibilities, including administrative duties, district tours, legal awareness programmes, and health and skill training initiatives across the state.

The Annual Report of MSCST was formally released by the Chief Guest, offering insights into the Commission’s achievements and ongoing initiatives over the past year. An accompanying art exhibition showcasing creative works that reflect the cultural richness of Manipur’s tribal communities was also inspected by the Chief Guest.

The event featured an opening song by Silentliu Kamei, a special performance by Jeena Pamei, and a vibrant Traditional Tribal Attire Show.

Distinguished dignitaries, including Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Vivek Dewangan and Chairperson of the Manipur State Commission for Women, Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, also attended the programme.