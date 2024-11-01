The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has announced the selection of four delegates to attend the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024. With the MSFDS’s financial support, these individuals—representing various aspects of Manipur's film and media sectors—will experience one of Asia’s most prestigious film events.

This year’s chosen delegates include Shanti Raj, a respected film technician; Thotreisho Keishing, a film actor and music director; Dr. A. Bishwajit Sharma, a journalist; and noted filmmaker Ajit Yumnam. Dr. Sharma, the sole journalist selected, has been assigned the unique role of covering IFFI and the film bazaar, with plans to report on key industry insights for Manipur's audience. Meanwhile, the other three delegates will participate in various activities, such as sessions on global cinema trends, film marketing, and finance, gaining firsthand exposure to the international film landscape.

Funding for the delegates totals Rs. 1,10,000, sourced from MSFDS’s grant-in-aid dedicated to promoting Manipur’s film and media talent. The organization’s annual practice of sponsoring local filmmakers, artists, and journalists for IFFI demonstrates its ongoing commitment to expanding the professional horizons of Manipur’s cultural community.

As Asia’s largest film festival, IFFI is organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and draws attendees from across the globe.

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