Valley based student bodies have jointly demanded the Manipur government to conduct evacuation of stranded communities due to present communal crisis without any bias.

A press conference was conducted jointly by Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM ), All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), Apunba Ireibakki Sinpanglup (AIMS), Kangleipak Students Association (KSA) and SUK at office of SUK on May 6.

President of DESAM, Leishangthem Lamyanba said that the present communal tension had affected both the involved communities. The state government should conduct evacuation process of stranded communities from vulnerable places to safer side without any bias.

Even at the time of exchange of Meitei community inhabited as minor community in dominated areas of Kuki and from Kuki community settled as minor community in Meitei dominated areas, the state government should give equal importance, he added while assuring that they will provide possible support in exchange program of both communities by seeking support from tribal based students' bodies.

Concerning about media reporting of present crisis, he said that media is also an important stakeholder to end this present instability. But unfortunately some national media houses are allegedly playing victim card by doing imbalance reporting in this critical juncture. Media should refrain from such unequal treatment but reflect both side report.

He also said that security forces should deploy in all the vulnerable areas where there is high chances of occurrence of crime. In this critical juncture, the state government should treat both affected communities equally by providing same safeguard and protection.

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