In the wake of various issues faced by the students' community due absence of basic amenities, the student union of different colleges, on January 11 formed a coordinating body called “Coordinating Body of the Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) Constituent Colleges Students’ Union 2022-2023”.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at DMU Campus, Imphal West on January 11 general secretary of LMS Law College Students’ Union, Longjam Samson said that students studying in the colleges affiliated with DMU have been facing many grievances due to the lack of many basic requirements in the university.

''To put up and fight for their right jointly the coordinating body was formed on January 11,'' he added.



As per Samson, the union of the colleges joined in the newly constituted body are LMS College Manipur, GP Women College, DM College of Arts, DM College of Commerce, and DM College of Science.



He further said that there is no proper infrastructure, and adequate staff at the university despite the fact that it was set up five years back.

''Students of the university are not getting their fellowship on time which is very unfortunate. The state government should address the problem of the students at earliest as the present working style of the varsity really demotivates students’ community,'' he said.

He further assured that the coordinating body will fight for their right and demands jointly until it is addressed properly.

It is worth mentioning that Dhanamanjuri University (DM University) has come into existence under “The Dhanamanjuri University Act, 2017 “ which came into force on the 6th of April, 2018 through a notification in the Manipur Gazette published by the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh dedicates Nongpok Thong Bridge of Kangla Fort to public