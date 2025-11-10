Manipur students’ body condemns MPSC for unprecedented negligence in civil services mains; demands accountability

The Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM) has strongly condemned the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) for what it described as “unprecedented negligence” in the conduct of the MPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 held on November 9.

According to the Union, a severe procedural lapse occurred during the forenoon session when the Commission distributed question booklets that, though correctly titled, contained questions intended for the afternoon session. SSUM termed this a “shocking administrative failure” that exposed a breakdown in the Commission’s verification process and raised serious concerns over the accountability of its designated printing partner.

“This lapse reflects a complete failure in quality control and exam security, gravely undermining the credibility and integrity of the examination,” SSUM stated.



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The students’ body also recalled previous instances of mismanagement, including the 2016 examination fiasco, saying that “such recurring failures show institutional incompetence and have eroded public trust in the MPSC.”

Demanding immediate accountability, SSUM called for:

A public apology and detailed clarification from MPSC regarding the procedural failure;

A high-level inquiry to identify and penalise those responsible, including senior officials; and

Implementation of strict preventive measures to ensure such lapses do not recur.

Expressing solidarity with the affected aspirants, SSUM urged the Government of Manipur to intervene and ensure justice, transparency, and accountability in the matter. “No aspirant should suffer because of the Commission’s negligence,” the statement concluded.