The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) on May 14 urged authorities of all colleges in Manipur to not take new admissions for any department, if they don’t have adequate number of teachers.

With the announcement of results for higher secondary examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), DESAM reiterated its demand to fill up teachers for colleges which are lying vacant or shortage.

Addressing media in a press conference, General Secretary Thoithoiba said, “Many departments of government colleges in Manipur don’t have adequate teachers or no teachers. But unfortunately, they allegedly take admission making students’ career at stake at the end of the course.”

“Due to absence of teachers, students don’t get the opportunity to listen class-room lecture from their respective departments. This has made them to rely on unfair means at the time of examination,” he further added, expressing the difficulties face by students after taking admission in colleges that either do not have teachers or have only limited number of teachers.

He stated that shortage of teachers is not a new problem but state government doesn’t bother much to address it, adding that colleges should not take admission for departments if they don’t fulfil adequate number of teachers as per Manipur University Ordinance 2017. “Any colleges not abiding their request will consider it as an exploitation of students’ lives,” he said.