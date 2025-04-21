A group comprising 13 students and one coordinator from Manipur departed for ISRO, Bengaluru this afternoon from Imphal International Airport.

The team was officially flagged off by Bisheshwar Khumukcham, Nodal Officer and Additional Director of Education (S/V), in the presence of parents, teachers, media personnel, and other departmental officials.

The educational visit is being conducted under the “North East Student Programme for Awareness, Reach and Knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS)”, a special initiative launched by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The programme is implemented by the North East Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in coordination with the Government of Manipur.



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The objective of the tour is to promote awareness and interest in space science and technology among students from the North Eastern states.

As part of this initiative, 100 selected science students from each of the eight northeastern states will have the opportunity to visit ISRO in batches between April and December 2025.

Before the departure, the Additional Director held a brief one-on-one interaction with the students, encouraging them to gain maximum insight from the exposure tour.