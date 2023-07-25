Manipur University Student's Union (MUSU) has urged state Governor Anusuiya Uikey to ensure all the Manipuri students in Mizoram are evacuated to their respective places.

MUSU further asked the Governor to provide security to those staying in Mizoram in the wake of the anticipated threat.

The development comes after a delegation, met Manipur Governor Uikey and submitted a memorandum wherein it placed a total of six demands mostly pertaining to students.

The delegation in the memorandum stated that it has been almost 3 months since the breakdown of state machinery and yet the central government remains a mute spectator, adding ''Violence still continues in foothill areas bordering the hills and valleys''.

It further said that the deployment of central armed forces despite several violations of ground rules by miscreants has led to a trust deficit among the people of Manipur.

''There must be certain roles and responsibilities of the central government to diffuse the conflict and bring back to normalcy. Due to the height and prolongs of the conflict, it has a larger implication and impact on the various aspect of the society such as the health sector, economy and most importantly in the field of education,'' the memorandum read.

The delegation also said that students of Manipur are now uncertain about their educational careers due to the conflict occurring since.

''Students have now run for their life, some of the displaced students are now staying at the relief camps. Students also face lots of challenges in terms of study and admission processes as the internet. service has been shut down for so long. In this, scenario, protecting and guarding the rights of students is deemed necessary,'' it added.

The memorandum said that in this present scenario, MUSU feels the need of resuming the respective classes and provide a sale environment for any student belongs to different communities.

''It is in dire concern for both the central and state government to play a crucial role in the education sector. One of the saddening part is that Indian military forces being one of the most powerful armies in the world has so far been disappointed by the people of Manipur for not being able to control the crisis. We urge the Governor of Manipur to convey the demands and proposal of MUSU to both central and state government,'' the memorandum read further.

As per the memorandum the following points were put in front of the Manipur Governor for her consideration such as:

1: To ensure safety and a protected environment in any educational zones.

2: To access internet service for the students' community as it has become an essential part of a student's life.

3: That the Governor of Manipur brings both the community leaders to your table for peace and social harmony.

4: Ensure all the Manipuri students in Mizoram are safely evacuated to their respective places and provide security for those staying in Mizoram,

5: Impartial concrete steps to be taken up to maintain law and order both at Hills and Valley.

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