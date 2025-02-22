In a significant development in the border town Moreh region in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) Moreh, which had remained non-operational since the ethnic clashes of May 3, 2023, was officially reopened today.

The initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Angkhong, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Tengnoupal District, in collaboration with various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from Moreh Block and Tengnoupal District, marks a critical milestone in the region’s recovery efforts.

The reopening ceremony commenced with a solemn blessing prayer led by Rev. KK Hahau Gangte, Secretary of the Moreh Pastors Fellowship. The prayer sought divine protection and guidance for the doctors, nurses, and dedicated CSO volunteers who have committed themselves to serving the community in challenging times.

Community leaders, key stakeholders, and security officials, including the Commanding Officer of the 5 Assam Rifles and the Officer-in-Charge of Moreh Police, were present at the event. Their collective presence underscored the shared commitment to re-establishing essential healthcare services in the border town.



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Addressing the gathering, CMO Dr. Angkhong emphasized the hospital’s crucial role in providing medical care to the people of Moreh and surrounding areas. He acknowledged the unwavering support of various stakeholders in making the reopening a reality, highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration in rebuilding the healthcare infrastructure.

Representatives from the CSOs reaffirmed their dedication to ensuring the smooth functioning of the hospital. They pledged to work hand-in-hand with healthcare professionals and local authorities to sustain medical services and enhance accessibility for the community.

The reopening of SDH Moreh is a beacon of hope for the people of the region, symbolizing resilience and collective efforts in the face of adversity. As the hospital resumes operations, it is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the healthcare needs of the population, reinforcing the spirit of unity and perseverance in Tengnoupal District.