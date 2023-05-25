Amidst the prevailing crisis in Manipur, a group of around 10 suspected armed Kuki militants abducted one person and looted one farm house at Chirik Loitong village under Sekmai Police Station on May 25.

As per preliminary reports, the suspected Kuki militants came down from Thingsat Kuki village and entered Chirik Loitong village under Sekmai PS and abducted one person and looted one farm house while also carrying away few cattles.

A team of Imphal West District Police led by SP Imphal West, Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, teams of CDO led by DSP CDO/IW Y. Kishorchand and OC Sekmai PS Inspector Ng. Johnson rushed towards Chirik Loitong and managed to rescue the abducted person with the assistance of the villagers of Mapao Khullen and Khongnangpokpi Kom Villages.

The rescued person has been identified as Kshetrimayum Manihar Singh (83)

Meanwhile, the miscreants carried away 4 cows and some goats(number yet to confirmed). The miscreants also looted one farm house by breaking the windows and door.

The villagers of Mapao Khullen led by Livingstone Zimic, retired DSP, Manipur Police evacuated six persons in their vehicles to Sekmai PS before the police teams had reached. The particulars of the six persons evacuated are given below:-

1. Irengbam Rajen Singh (55) yrs S/o late E. Nongthon Singh of Leikinthabi Mamang Leikai

2. Wangkhem Sarat Singh (40) S/o W. Yaima Singh of Potsangbam Khunou

3. Wangkhem Maya Devi (35) W/o W. Yaima Singh of Potsangbam Khunou

4. Yumkhaibam Bokunjao Singh (68) S/o Late Y. Suro Singh of Andro Khatam Leikai

5. Wangkhem Dhiren Singh (38) S/o W. Yaima Singh of Potsangbam Khunou

6. Wangkhem Malemnganba (9) S/o W. Sarat of Potsangbam Khunou

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