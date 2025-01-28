Three Assam Rifles personnel, including a Lance Nayak, have tragically died of suspected food poisoning at their base in Waroi Hills, Bishnupur.

Five soldiers were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after losing consciousness.

One was declared dead on arrival, while two others succumbed early today.

Two personnel remain in critical condition in the ICU, and another soldier admitted later with similar symptoms, is also in critical condition.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the poisoning.



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