Tamenglong district in Manipur hosted a marathon as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, highlighting the importance of cleanliness and environmental awareness on September 21.

The event began at Haipou Jadonang Park and continued to the 5th Manipur Rifles Gate, before returning to the starting point.

The race symbolized the community's dedication to a cleaner environment.

The marathon was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong, Dr L Angshim Dangshawa, alongside other key officials such as the Superintendent of Police, Lanmiyo Luikham, and CEO of Tamenglong, Kachamthai, who is also the nodal officer of the campaign.

They were joined by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Majachunglu Gangmei, and Additional SP Josiah T Pamei, among others.



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Over 200 participants, including students, civil society organization leaders, and community members, joined the race. The top finishers in the men's category were Kenedy Kamei from Sangrungpang village (1st), Buanthanlung Gonmei from Namkaolong village (2nd), and Ganglan Gangmei from Thiulon village (3rd).

In the women’s category, Ganchuiliu Gangmei secured first place, followed by Kajatliu Gangmei (2nd), Lungsingthuanliu Panmei (3rd), and Martha Panmei (4th). All winners were honoured with certificates for their achievements.

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, a "Waste to Art" event will be held on September 23, encouraging creativity and innovation in recycling waste materials.

The District Administration of Tamenglong invites the community to actively participate in this initiative, emphasizing that maintaining a cleaner environment is a collective responsibility.