In a series of search operations carried out in fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's Churachandpur area, security forces recovered huge cache of weapons and explosives on September 21.

Among the recovered items were an improvised rocket shell, three live rocket head ammunition of various sizes, three improvised mortar devices (locally known as "pumpi"), three anti-riot stun shells, and a stun grenade.

The seizure of these explosive materials highlights the persistent security challenges faced in the region and the efforts being made by law enforcement agencies to prevent potential threats.

Meanwhile, Security forces in Manipur have ramped up preparedness in response to intelligence reports suggesting potential militant violence in peripheral villages. Manipur security advisor, Kuldiep Singh said on September 20 that the forces have taken "a number of steps" to counter the threat.

During a press conference, Singh said that intelligence reports indicated possible militant movement over the past three to four days. He warned that attacks could happen any time around September 28. "The government thought it prudent that the efforts being taken to counter any such attacks must be shared," Singh stated.

During the press conference, Singh had confirmed the infiltration of approximately 900 well-trained Kuki militants from Myanmar. He stated that the police department is treating this alarming development with the utmost seriousness, implementing precautionary measures to address potential threats. Singh added, "The government thought it prudent that the efforts being taken to counter any such attacks must be shared."

The Security Advisor also addressed concerns about a coordinated attack planned for September 28, based on intelligence inputs. A Strategic Operation Group meeting was held on September 18, with top officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF to discuss the evolving security situation.

Also read: Manipur Security Advisor: Hill districts on alert amid militant attack warning