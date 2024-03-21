The Tangkhul Naga Long has issued a fervent appeal for peace amidst the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

In a statement addressed to all candidates, associates, parties, voters, and stakeholders, Long emphasized the critical need to ensure a tranquil electoral process devoid of violence and fear.

Highlighting the enduring journey of the Nagas marked by struggles and sacrifices, the TNL urged unity and prayers as pillars of strength.

The apex Tangkhul civil body lamented the tragic history of bloodshed inflicted by adversaries, stressing that Naga territory should not be marred by armed confrontations, contrary to the ethos of a peaceful Naga Nation.

Emphasizing the right of every citizen to participate in the democratic process without intimidation, the Tangkhul Naga Long called upon authorities to guarantee a seamless and secure election environment.



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They underscored the Tangkhuls' evolution as advocates of peace, weaving together diverse perspectives and embracing tolerance—a legacy deemed vital for future generations.

In a resolute reaffirmation of their collective aspirations for the Naga Nation, the Long urged a renewed focus on overarching goals with unwavering determination and dedication.

The appeal concluded with the rallying cry "Kuknalim!", signifying unity and solidarity in the pursuit of a harmonious and prosperous future for the Nagas.