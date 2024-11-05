The People's Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur (PAPPM), has expressed profound appreciation for the impactful declarations made during the recent Thadou Convention held in Guwahati on November 2, 2024. This convention has higlighted the Thadou community's steadfast commitment to preserving its unique cultural identity amidst ongoing challenges.

In a statement released by PAPPM, the organization praised the declaration's clear assertion of the Thadou identity as distinct and sovereign from politically motivated labels. The Thadou community’s rejection of imposed identities reinforces a legacy of resilience, echoing the historical narratives that define their cultural heritage. This declaration serves not only as a defense of the Thadou identity but also as a significant contribution to the rich tapestry of Manipur's diverse ethnic landscape.

The PAPPM acknowledged the Thadou community's vigorous stance against misrepresentation and appropriation. Their emphasis on dignity and justice signifies a collective commitment to peaceful coexistence among all communities in Manipur. The declaration’s insistence on self-determination and respect highlights the Thadou people's desire for accurate recognition free from political impositions.

Moreover, the convention’s condemnation of violence and human rights abuses represents a clarion call for a future rooted in peace and justice. The Thadou community's advocacy for non-violent resolutions resonates with the aspirations of all Manipuris for harmony and stability.

PAPPM also commended the Thadou Community International (TCI) for its ongoing peace-building efforts in Jiribam. The community’s endorsement of the peace process and dialogue has been instrumental in fostering reconciliation among diverse groups, including the Meitei, Hmar, Paite, and Mizo communities. This collaborative approach emphasizes a shared belief in a united Manipur, with the TCI’s commitment to ensuring safe resettlement for displaced residents showcasing their dedication to justice and solidarity.

The recent open letter from the Thadou community to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, dated August 8, 2024, reflects their resilience and empathy, reinforcing a vision of an inclusive and peaceful future. The call for respectful recognition of all communities demonstrates a collective aspiration for unity built on mutual respect and acknowledgment of each community's identity.

The PAPPM expressed solidarity with the Thadou community, honoring their commitment to peace and cultural integrity. “May these declarations and efforts inspire harmony, equity, and understanding among all communities in Manipur,” stated M. Bobby Muli, the president of PAPPM.

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