Manipur chief minister Biren Singh April 8 held a meeting with the expert committee on producing a “White Paper on Regulating Liquor in Manipur" at the Secretariat.

Further, the findings tabled by the committee regarding health hazards, domestic violence, and the negative impact on society by adulterated liquor have been found deeply alarming.

Taking to his Twitter handle the CM wrote, "We will be sharing the details of these findings with the public very soon."

Held a meeting with the expert committee on producing a “White Paper on Regulating Liquor in Manipur" at my Secretariat.



The findings tabled by the committee regarding health hazards, domestic violences, negative impact on society by adulterated liquor is deeply alarming. pic.twitter.com/9uvVhvyHDe — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 8, 2023

Earlier in 2022, the Manipur government said that government will come up with a white paper on liquor legalisation in the state.

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The Manipur government introduced a draft for the state's Liquor Regulation Policy.

As per the draft policy, the government is aiming to legalise alcohol in a bid to eradicate the distillation, possession, transportation, consumption and sale of illicit liquor and restrict the availability of local liquor as well as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL ) and Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL ).

With this, the state government also wants to reduce the impact of illicit and adulterated liquor on health as well as reduce the demand for intoxicating drinks.

The draft policy also emphasised the government’s goal of prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of local brew or country liquor within Manipur without FSSAI safety certification.

The draft also proposes to provide technical and other assistance in the production and exportation of the local brew outside of Manipur.

Furthermore, no IMFL, FMFL, or country liquor will be sold except at outlets licenced by the government and managed by a government agency or licence holder.