Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of India, Bhupender Yadav chaired a joint meeting on the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) of Loktak wetlands complex at Mahanadi Conference Hall, Indira Paaryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi on April 5.

The meeting was attended by various high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change.

From Manipur, minister of PHED, L. Shushindro Meitei, minister of Social Welfare, H. Dingo Singh and chairman of Loktak Development Authority, M. Asnikumar Singh; additional chief secretary (Forest and Environment), MH Khan and official of forest department of Manipur government.

Also Read: Manipur: World’s tallest pier railway bridge nears completion

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed the officials of his ministry to approve the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) of the Loktak wetlands complex to frame a task for delisting Loktak Lake from the Montreux record.

He also directed the Manipur government to take remedies to stop the fragmentation of the water regime of the lake and to identify & encourage suitable eco-tourism activities which won’t compromise the ecology of the lake. He also directed the LDA to submit a DPR base on IMP for necessary logistic support from the ministry on a priority basis.

The minister gave this direction as a response to a request made by the Manipur team who attended the meeting.

The team collectively requested the Ministry to approve the IMP of Loktak Wetland Complex at the earliest which has been pending for almost two years. The team also endorsed the ongoing project proposal of the Manipur Government for the Sustainable Development and Livelihood of Loktak Lake with technological and financial support from the Asian Development Bank.

Minister Shusindro and Chairman LDA expressed displeasure over the non-responsive attitude of NHPC (National Hydro-Electric Power Cooperation) officials over the Ithai Dam and the water allocation plan of Loktak Lake over the past many years. Minister Shusindro also sought logistic support for the demarcation of the lake from the central government.

LDA Chairman Asnikumar highlighted that the Loktak Lake, being one of the cradles of Manipur’s civilisation and culture has huge importance; provides a livelihood for lacs of people of Manipur. The biotic pressure on the lake is at unbearable levels due to multiple factors.

“The declining condition of the lake affects the habitat of the Sangai, the Keibul Lamjao National Park. It would be impossible for the state of Manipur to survive without the Loktak Lake and it is high time to take appropriate remedies to save the lake at the highest level,” he explained.

Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav highlighted that restoring and preserving the iconic Loktak Lake and its rare & endangered deer species Sangai is one of the most important tasks of the Union Government and Manipur Governments.

The union govt in collaboration with the government of Manipur will expedite its efforts in mission mode to achieve the objectives of restoring the iconic Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands to pristine condition.

The Manipur team expressed their gratitude for their serious efforts to conserve Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands in Manipur.