The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) strongly opposes the recent “No Work No Pay” circular issued by the Government of Manipur.

In a press release, the ITLF alleged that order which demands the attendance of government employees at their place of posting is unrealistic, insensitive, and

mala fide.

"The tribal communities, who constitute a portion of the state government’s workforce, have been subjected to inhumane treatment in the Imphal Valley and elsewhere and hunted like animals since May 3, 2023. Their homes, properties, personal documents, and belongings have been looted and burned, leaving them without any means to return to work or their residence," mentioned the release.

Further, the tribal body in its release claimed that it is utterly insensitive for the Meitei-centric state government of Manipur to expect these traumatized individuals or their families to resume their duties in an environment where their safety and well-being cannot be guaranteed.



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The ITLF also demanded the central government in New Delhi take immediate steps to provide justice, security, and rehabilitation, among many others, to the affected Tribal tribal communities and urged the centre to advise the state administration to withdraw its “No Work No Pay” circular immediately.

Earlier the Biren Singh-led government decided to invoke the "no work, no pay" rule for its employees who are not attending office.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has been asked to furnish details of employees who are not able to attend their official work due to the prevailing situation in the state.

A circular issued by GAD Secretary Michael Achom said: "In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and a decision was taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no payment may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave."



