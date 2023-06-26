The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) rejects any offer of dialogue with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and will not hold talks in any form with his government.

Further, the forum also asserted that all tribals and a large section of Biren Singh's own Meitei community have lost faith in his leadership and his government.

"The CM's intention of reaching out to stakeholders following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah comes too late. After the loss of so many innocent lives and properties and the untold hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo tribals, there is no point in talking about peace without a political solution," said ITLF in a press release.

The release also alleged that amid the ongoing crisis, around 106 tribals have been killed, 201 villages burnt, over 5000 houses burnt and 355 churches destroyed, while 41,425 tribals have been displaced by the conflict.



Also Read: Manipur Congress condemns Centre's peace restoration process, terms it as 'divisive'

"We have reached a point where the Kuki-Zo community can no longer live together with the Meiteis," the release added.

The ITLF in its release alleged that Biren Singh was the perpetrator of the current ethnic violence whose hatred for the Kuki-Zo community resulted in the genocide of the Kuki-Zo community and cannot be the harbinger of peace.

"All tribals and a large section of his own Meitei community have lost faith in his leadership and his government," the release added.

ITLF has held talks with various dignitaries including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where KuKi-Zo tribals have voiced out their demands including the political aspiration of total separation from Manipur.

The ITLF claims that it has exhausted our avenues for dialogue, and it is now crucial for the Government of India to concentrate on finding a solution to our political demand as soon as possible to bring lasting peace to Manipur.

The ITLF also urges all CSOs and tribe leaders from the Kuki-Zo community to maintain unity and not participate in any form of dialogue with the CM and his administration. If anyone is known to be in contact with the state government, stringent action will be taken as necessary.