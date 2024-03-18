Raising serious concerns over the alleged unchecked intrusion of miscreants into areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community, particularly in Phailengmol areas under Saikul Sub Division Kangpokpi, the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District vehemently condemned and opposed the unabated breaching of buffer zones by the miscreants.

The Kuki's top tribal body stated that the miscreants, masquerading as civilians, have been infiltrating Kuki-Zo community territories, including villages such as L. Songphel, Saichang, Bongjang, and Bongbal and have been brazenly engaging in illegal activities such as soil pilferage and unauthorized timber logging, exploiting the prevailing circumstances for their selfish gains.

It continued that such actions not only pose a direct threat to the environmental integrity of the region but also jeopardize the livelihoods and security of the indigenous Kuki-Zo population.



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In light of the alleged escalating incursions, the Committee emphasized the moral imperative for Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers to defend their ancestral lands and resources against external threats with all their might, means and resources at their disposal.

The Committee also warned that any untoward consequences resulting from the continued intrusion into Kuki-Zo community areas will squarely rest on the shoulders of the current regime, which stands accused of tacitly sponsoring the systematic annihilation of the Kuki-Zo community.

CoTU also underscored the urgent need for accountability and justice to ensure the protection of the Kuki-Zo community's rights and dignity.

While drawing the attention of the central government, the Kuki's top tribal body stated that the intrusion of miscreants into Kuki-Zo community areas represents a flagrant violation of indigenous rights and poses a grave threat to peace and stability in the region.

The Committee urged immediate and decisive action by the central government to address this pressing issue and called for solidarity and unity among all stakeholders to uphold the dignity and sovereignty of the Kuki-Zo people.