Manipur tourism showcases state’s rich heritage at 40th IATO annual convention

Manipur Tourism participated in the 40th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), held from August 22 to 25 in Puri, Odisha, aiming to position the state as a must-visit tourist destination and boost its travel industry.

Led by Shri Lourembam Bikram (IAS), Director of Tourism, Manipur, a dedicated team of officials and tour operators highlighted the state’s vibrant cultural festivals, including the Shirui Lily Festival in May and the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival in November, as well as its breathtaking natural landscapes.



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The convention, attended by over ninety per cent of India’s leading tour operators, provided Manipur Tourism a platform to engage with key industry stakeholders, forge partnerships, and explore innovative strategies to promote the state’s tourism potential. The event also featured the launch of the IATO Manual 2025 and the presentation of the IATO Hall of Fame Awards 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasised that this engagement reflects Manipur’s commitment to sustainable tourism growth, sharing its rich cultural legacy, and attracting travellers from across India and abroad.