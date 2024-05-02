A total shutdown has been called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district on May 3 to observe Martyrs' One Year Remembrance Day



The shutdown will be rigorously enforced in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, on May 3, marking the solemn occasion of the Kuki-Zo Martyrs' One Year Remembrance Day.

The Kuki-Zo community will solemnly commemorate the Kuki-Zo Martyrs' One Year Remembrance Day, rallying under the powerful theme "Be Strong and Courageous," drawn from Joshua 1:9. To mark the occasion, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district has called for a total shutdown on May 3.

The event will be held at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Phaijang village, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, under the aegis of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, with the resounding slogan "You Sacrifice Your Today for Our Tomorrow."

The total shutdown will commence from midnight of May 2 and culminate on midnight of May 3.

As directed by CoTU, the Kuki-Zo community will display unity and respect by hoisting black flags at their respective homes on May 3 to commemorate Remembrance Day. They will also observe a candlelight vigil from 7 p.m. onwards in their respective homes. Additionally, the same candlelight vigil will be held along the National Highway from Gamgiphai to Taphou and in all bazaar areas.

During the solemn noon session, a profound gun salute will pay homage to the fallen Kuki-Zo community members, accompanied by a candlelight vigil. The entire Kuki-Zo community shall stand unified in commemorating Remembrance Day, donning solemn black attire.

After the noon session program, CoTU leaders will hand over a memorandum in connection with the Kuki-Zo's separate administration movement to the Prime Minister of India through Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi.

During the observation of Kuki-Zo Martyr's One Year Remembrance Day, no other programs shall be organized by Kuki-Zo individuals or organizations. Traveling, jhumming, and other activities are strictly restricted.

All residents of the Kuki-Zo community in the district are obliged to participate in the observation event, scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 3:09 p.m. Additionally, attendees of Remembrance Day are directed to display a black flag on their vehicles.

To honor the fallen Kuki-Zo martyrs and demonstrate unity, all churches in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District will hold a mass prayer within their premises, followed by candlelight vigils outside each church.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces arrest member of proscribed outfit KCP(Noyon) in Thoubal District