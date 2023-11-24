The Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills advised Konsaram bodies not to indulge in "needless controversies" when two communities are in a warring mode.

While applauding the Konsaram Village Authority, and the Konsaram Women's Union for their neutral stance in the ongoing violence, CoTU advised to avoid the attention-seeking attitude at this trying times.

The top Kuki-Zo tribal body stated that such an attention-seeking attitude, when the two ethnic community is in a warring mode, is a delusion that none can contemplate.

The committee understood that the statement of the Konsaram Village Authority, and Konsaram Women Union does not represent the entire Naga fraternity, so, we conveyed how the Kuki-Zo people are peace-loving and law-abiding citizens, it added.



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It further stated that the Kuki-Zo community believed in mutual co-existence with the Liangmei brethren and that it would not be provoked by unfounded allegations.

However, the CoTU has come to an understanding that various launch pads of insurgents could have possibly originated from these areas, and this assumption has emanated after the surprise statement of the Konsaram village authority, and Konsaram Women Union, which is totally uncalled for and irrelevant, it stated.

The Committee on Tribal Unity then appealed to every right-thinking citizen of the area to refrain from indulging in needless controversies.

It also stated that creating an imaginary scene by taking various names such as the Assam Rifles and Kuki-Zo could be seen as an excuse to provide leeway for insurgents to operate in those areas.

It further stated that minorities are subjugated in all spheres and pointing fingers at fellow tribals at this moment is unwise and short-sighted.