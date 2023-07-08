As Manipur continues to boil with unabated killings, villages razed and public property burnt and damaged, the central government’s assurances about measures being taken to quell the violence, seems to be falling on deaf ears.

Taking cognizance of the same, a fresh affidavit was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum informing the Supreme Court (SC) of the sequences of horrific killings, vandalism and arson carried out by miscreants, but no arrests or FIR filed yet in the incidents.

Concerned over the volatile situation in the state, the Manipur Tribal Forum has listed the number of killings that are still underway as miscreants are openly roaming around the state, carrying sophisticated arms and ammunitions, but with no probe undertaken even after assurances from the Centre and directions of the Supreme Court.

Providing a list of 107 names who were allegedly killed by miscreants in Manipur, the Tribal Forum has apprised the Apex Court of the ground situation in the state.

“Shockingly after the assurances given on 08.05.2023 the following killings took place. A similar development took place in this Hon’ble Court on 17.05.2023 where similar assurances were given without even intending to keep any assurance. On the last date of hearing i.e 03.07.2023 once again the Union of India sought time and once again on that very date a tribal was beheaded and a tribal woman was killed”.

The Forum also highlighted the recent two killings in Manipur which includes David Thiek Hmar (35), belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, who was brutally murdered and beheaded by armed miscreants in Langza Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur.

In another incident, one woman was allegedly shot dead by miscreants near Shishu Nishtha Niketan School, Imphal West, on July 6, an act which the forum terms it as “gross violation of humanity and a clear indication of the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur”.

The Tribal Forum has appealed the Apex Court to ensure due arrangements be made in the relief camps by providing all basic amenities in terms of food and medical care and take necessary precautions for the rehabilitation of displaced persons. The forum has also urged for the protection of religious places.

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