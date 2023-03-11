The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has refuted CM N Biren Singh's claim that militant groups were involved in the March 10 protests in the hill districts disrupting law and order situation.

“The ITLF, which was established by all of the tribal organizations in Churachandpur, organized the rally. According to Muan Tombing, secretary of the ITF, "it does not involve any armed organization as the falsely stated by the uninformed CM."

On March 10, CM Biren Singh stated that some militant factions are provoking a segment of the population to establish law and order and engage in violence.

In addition, the chief minister stated that many of the perpetrators of Friday's violence were Myanmarese citizens, some of whom have been granted shelter in Manipur on humanitarian grounds.

The ITLF also said that when the chief minister said that nothing has happened in the hill districts but only in the two districts where the Chin-Kuki brothers live, he was not listening to the people of the hills.



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