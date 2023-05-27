Manipur based tribal student groups including Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) has condemned the valley-based media outlets for allegedly publishing ‘fake and one-sided news’ with regards to Manipur violence.

A joint statement has been tendered by the tribal student organizations of Manipur mentioning, “We condemn in the strongest terms the Valley-Based media outlets, whether printed and in particular, The Sangai Express and ISTV for violation of Media Ethics and their propensity for spreading fake news and one-sided news and suppressing the voices of the tribals. Given continual cases of biased news, we declare a ban on all valley-based media outlets. We further appeal to the general public to co-operate in our ban on valley-based media and report all cases of their presence in our lands. Such a ban has become a necessity given that valley-based media, have become a propaganda machine for the state government”.

The student organizations have also condemned a regional news channel of Assam for publishing ‘biased’ news regarding the Manipur crisis.

“Even more concerning is the fact that content that can be considered critical of the state government are being deliberately omitted. We appeal to the news outlet to stay true to the spirit of journalism and to sincerely represent the voices of all and asunder”, added the joint press release.

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