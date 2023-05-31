The Manipur Tribals Forum in Delhi demanded Supreme Court-monitored the Special Investigation team to investigate the cause of alleged ethnic cleansing against Kuki-Zomi-Mizo-Hmar tribals.

The forum also sought an investigation into CM Biren Singh and MP Sanajaoba Leishemba's involvement along with the militia groups Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun.

In a press release, the forum alleged that the Kuki-Zomi-Mizo-Hmar tribes of Manipur have been subjected to unrelated ethnic cleansing carried out by Meetei/Meitei radicalised extremist groups - Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun - since 03 May 2023, These extremist groups are supported by the state government of Manipur through its armed agencies. It is learnt that the state agencies provide covert support and even acted with the Meetei/Meitei extremist groups in unleashing the pogrom against the tribals.

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Further, the release stated that more than 115+ tribal villages have been burnt down, 4000+ houses burnt, 75 tribal people confirmed dead and 50 or more are still unaccounted for. In addition, 222 Churches, along with 73+ Church administrative. buildings and quarters have been desecrated and burnt. Despite the presence of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Manipur, the suspect Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun along with Meitei commandos burnt down around 585 houses in tribal villages in Kangpokpi District on May 29 and 30, 2023.

The state government of Manipur initiated targeted "Combing Operations" in the tribal-dominated areas while it allowed the blatant looting of weapons by Meitei extremists from various state military stations in the Imphal valley such as 7th Manipur Rifles, 9th Manipur Rifles, 8th IRB, 3rd IRB, and Manipur Police Training Academy. The injuries suffered by the village volunteers indicate the use of these sophisticated looted weapons.

The Manipuri forum also alleged that the tribal villages have been repelling the Meitei attackers with handmade weapons and ammunition and a few licenced guns for their safety. However, these weapons have been confiscated by the state armed forces while Chief Minister Biren Singh vilified these villagers as insurgents and terrorists.

"In the light of the above facts, we strongly condemn the Manipur state government forces' actions and appeal to the Government of India to deploy more forces in the tribal-dominated areas to protect our helpless tribal villagers whose lives are already in imminent danger," the release added.

Given the gravity of the situation in the face of the absolute failure of the state machinery, the Manipuri forum demanded immediate imposition of a President's Rule in Manipur and the dissolution of the government led by N Biren Singh.

"An offer of compensation and rehabilitation, relief materials to the affected tribals are same as administering mere doses of pain relievers and are not regarded as a permanent solution to the issues. To ensure permanent and lasting peace between the two sides, we demand the establishment of a separate administration such as a State, UT or Territorial Council for the Kuki-Zomi-Mizo-Hmar tribals of Manipur. We firmly believe that such provisions could be established if new states such as Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and UTs of J&K and Ladakh could have been carved out. We appeal to the Government of India to recognise the long cherished aspirations of the Kuki-Zomi-Mizo-Hmar tribals of Manipur and initiate the process of establishing a separate administration as soon as possible," the release added.