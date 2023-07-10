The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on July 10 said a four-member party delegation will visit the violence-hit Manipur on July 14 to reach out to the affected people of the state.

The delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

“A four-member fact-finding delegation of MPs from @AITCofficial will visit Manipur on July 14… (It) will reach out to those affected and provide some healing comfort for a ‘DOUBLE ENGINE’ state that the @BJP4India government has ignored over the last 3 months,” the TMC tweeted.

A four member fact-finding delegation of MPs from @AITCofficial will visit Manipur on July 14. Members of Parliament @derekobrienmp @KBanerjee_aitc @kakoligdastidar @Dolasen7 will reach out to those affected and provide some healing comfort for a ‘DOUBLE ENGINE’ State that the… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, as per the sources, the situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile as the intermittent firing continued at Phayeng and Singda villages under the Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area.

An exchange of fire was reported from both sides of the communities on the intervening night of July 9 with one person reported dead besides causalities on both sides.

Additional Assam Rifles troops were inducted to bring the situation under control resulting in the cessation of firing by the wee hours of July 10.

Also read: Manipur: Fresh firing reported in Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area, one dead besides casualties on both sides