Telecom giant Airtel has suspended its two field engineers for alleged data leakage in Churachandpur district of Manipur on September 20.

“I am writing to inform you that, following a thorough investigation of data leakage incident in one of the sites of Churachandpur District of Manipur, we have observed that the equipment configured to the restore the riot impacted site TORBG1 was of older settings which lead to prior data barring settings of 3rd May2023, leading to data leakage on that site on 20th Sep 23” mentioned the letter of suspension to its two field engineers identified as Samar Paul and Rakibul Islam.

The suspension letter to two further added, “We understand that the action was done to restore the site, however a proper audit and subject matter expertise handholding was missing. The purpose of this Suspension is to allow us to thoroughly investigate the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. The suspension is issued for the following reasons, and effective from today till the next 6 month”.

The two field engineers will be under suspension for the next six months until probe on the alleged data leakage is not resolved.

“We take all matters related to our employees' conduct seriously and hope that this suspension period will provide an opportunity for resolution and improvement. We trust that you will use this suspension period to reflect on the situation and consider how best to avoid similar issues in the future”, concluded the suspension letter.

Also read : Airtel tenders apology after Manipur government issues show cause notice for providing internet services