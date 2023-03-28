Security personnel arrested two cadres of the People's Defence Force (PDF), a Myanmar-based underground organization on March 27 amid Manipur government's ongoing special verification and checking campaign in Tengnoupal district.

Neipaing and Yeyint Aung, both of whom reside in Myanmar, have been identified as the individuals who were arrested.

The two were taken into custody during a commando operation near the village of Jangnoi at the Indo-Myanmar border. Both are active People's Defense Force members (PDF).

Two live rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two live rounds of 9mm ammunition, two live rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two mobile phones, two small handbags, 10,100 Myanmar Kyat, and a Kenbo bike were all retrieved by the commandos.

A combined team of units of Special Commando of Moreh and Khabeisoi conducted frisking and checking in and around near Jangnoi village yesterday at approximately 1.20 p.m., according to sources, based on specific information about the presence of some members of foreign underground outfit in the border area near border pillars 79 and 80.

The personnel observed one Kenbo bike with three occupants traveling from the BP-79 side toward BP-80 during the frisking and checking.

The Kenbo bike sped off and attempted to flee when the security guards told it to stop.

The commando faculty then pursued it down and captured two pillion riders while the rider figured out how to get away from by walking in the thick wilderness.

They were tasked with collecting information on the movement of security forces in the area, according to the sources, and they were working under the command of one Usonai of the PDF.

The Moreh police station has received the two people who were arrested.

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