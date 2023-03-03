Manipur police on March 2nd apprehended two active cadres of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleikai, (PREPAK) and one gang member in two separate operations.

As per reports, the Imphal East Commando also seized one .32 pistol and ammunition from the gang member's possession.

The two arrested cadres of PREPAK were identified as Thokchom Chandramani Singh alias Naoba and Sandam Rame Singh while the gang member was identified as Md Ebungo alias SK.

''Acting on specific inputs, a team of the Imphal East Commando led by OC Inspector Kh Henery conducted a counter-insurgency search operation and arrested two active cadres of PREPAK identified as Thokchom Chandramani Singh alias Naoba (47), S/o Th Pari Singh of Sekmaijin Maning Leikai, and Sandam Rame Singh (45), S/o (Late) S Achou Singh of Sekmaijin Thongam Makha Leikai,'' the police said.

The police also seized two mobile phones from their possessions.

As per the police, they had collected extortion money of Rs 20,000 from one person and handed it over to one unknown person sent by Poirei.

After the arrest, both the cadres were handed over to the Mayang Imphal police station.

In another operation, the same team arrested the gang member along with a .32 pistol from Kairang Umang Leikai at around 11 pm on March 2.

Later, Leikai was handed over to Heingang police station for further investigation.

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