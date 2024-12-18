Two men sustained gunshot injuries after being attacked by unidentified armed miscreants in Imphal East last evening, December 17, around 7 PM.

The victims have been identified as T. Hemanta, son of T. Nodia of Sagolband, and Y. Kesho, son of Y. Ibohal of Sekta Awang Leikai.

Both men were shot in their legs by the assailants, who reportedly arrived armed and opened fire before fleeing the scene.



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The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as efforts to apprehend the attackers are underway.

More details about the incident are awaited as investigations progress.