Authorities under Senapati district of Manipur terminated two Village Defence Force personnel on charges of extortion and concealing contraband on April 12.

An order by the Superintendent of Police, Senapati district, Manipur, stated, “A report has been submitted by OC Senapati Police Station vide Signal No. 4/SPT-PS203 dated 12/04/2023 stating that VDF No. 10046 H Solomon, s/o Hingba Dhansiri posted at Hengbung Police Out Post, Senapati has been arrested in c/w FIR produced before the Hon’ble Duty Magistrate, Senapati on 12/04/2023 for remanding in police custody and the Hon’ble Magistrate remanded him into police custody till 20/04/2023 for further investigation”.

“The involvement of the said VDF No. 10046 H Solomon in extortion and concealing of contraband is unbecoming of a member of active police force like Village Defence Force. Therefore, the engagement of the above noted Village Defence Force personnel is hereby discontinued and his name is struck-off from the strength of Village Defence Force, Senapati District Police with immediate effect in public interest”, added the order by Senapati SP.

The other arrested VDF personnel arrested for similar charges has been identified as Mohan Kumar Bista, who was posted as Hengbung Police Out Post, Senapati.

Both the arrested security personnel have been terminated from services and names struck off the list from the strength of Village Defence Force.

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