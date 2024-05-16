A team of United Committee Manipur (UCM) who is currently in Bangladesh expressed their gratitude to Dhaka University for providing Manipuri dance as a subject in the Dance department of the varsity.

The team also interacted with the assistant professor of the department, Tamanna Rahma. During the meeting, the professor shared her interest in getting support from the relevant department of the Manipur government to popularise Manipuri Dance in the department.

Later the team visited to a place called Manipuri Para which is a resident of the Meitei diaspora. However, they didn’t find any Meitei diaspora settling there except one person. The place is occupied by government offices and people other than Meitei where the Meitei diaspora resided. But they have come across many Meitei diaspora settling in Dhaka.



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Earlier the team had visited various other Meitei diaspora residents in Tripura and Bangladesh as a part of their tour. Some of the places are Manipur Rajbari at Sylhet in Bangladesh, Chota Dhamai, Maulvi Bazar district of Bangladesh, Kuchainala under the Kamalpur subdivision of Dalai district, Tripura etc.

Joychandra highlighted the issues of illegal immigration of Chin Kuki narco-terrorists, mass deforestation for poppy cultivation and the attempt to carve their homeland out of Manipur.

He urged the Meeteis diaspora to extend their support in spreading the information about the ongoing crisis to the world that Meitei are not at fault in the current crisis.

It may be mentioned that a team of UCM led by its President Joychandra Konthoujam has embarked on a journey to Bangladesh and Tripura from May 11. Their main objective is to engage with the Meitei diaspora residing in the region. Above this, they also aimed to share about the incident of ongoing conflict in Manipur.