Ukhrul police have successfully recovered 80% of the weapons looted during violent clashes between villagers over a land dispute earlier this month. IGP IK Muivah announced the recovery during a press briefing today and said that intensive search operations will continue until all looted arms are accounted for.

The recovered weapons, including two carbines, six INSAS rifles, eight 9mm pistols, three AK rifles, one SLR, and various ammunition, were displayed at the Ukhrul police station. The event was attended by senior officials, including DIG Worngam Ningshen, DC Ukhrul Zuringla Kengoo, and Ukhrul SP Kartik Malathi, among others.

Muivah revealed that additional security personnel have been deployed to the district headquarters to prevent further confrontations between the villages of Ukhrul/Hunphun and Hungpung. The IGP confirmed that DIG Ningshen and Kamjong SP Ningshem Vashum have been assigned to support the local administration in restoring order, working alongside the Border Security Force and the Assam Rifles.

He acknowledged the crucial role of civil society organizations and local leaders in the recovery efforts, urging continued cooperation from residents. The violence, which erupted on October 2, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including one police officer, and left around 40 others injured.

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